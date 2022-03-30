Sheriff investigating why supervisors didn't inform him of deputy neck-kneeling incident sooner

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, during a Tuesday press conference, again said there was no cover up after video of a deputy kneeling on the neck of an inmate was kept quiet for more than a year, and only recently released by the Los Angeles Times.

"As soon as I saw it, I said, 'This needs to be referred for a criminal case and the person will need to be relieved of duty,'" Villanueva said when asked what his immediate reaction to the video was.

The LA Times uncovered the video, which is from March 10 of last year.

Deputy Johnson seen getting punched by an inmate at the San Fernando Jail, prior to kneeling on the neck of the inmate. LA Times

Deputy Douglas Johnson is first seen taking a punch from the inmate at the San Fernando Jail. As another deputy moves in to help, Johnson places his right knee on the inmates neck.

The Times reported that despite the inmate being handcuffed, Johnson's knee remained on his neck for more than three minutes as other deputies casually walked around. The inmate was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Asked why he didn't immediately release the video footage, Villanueva said the inmate wasn't seriously injured in the incident.

"Well, considering that the person was not ... there was no serious injuries, it was something that needed to be investigated properly, but not something that is earth-shattering news."

The Times claimed that supervisors attempted to cover it all up.

"We do not do cover ups,' Villanueva said.

However, the sheriff did admit there's an investigation to see why his own supervisors didn't bring the case to him sooner.

"We hold everyone accountable to the rule of law and the policies of the sheriff's department."

Deputy Johnson has already been relieved of duty, and the sheriff also announced Holly Francisco is now the new Assistant Sheriff for Countywide Operations, though what's happened to the Robin Limon, who is currently listed in that position, is unclear.

Asked how many other people, other than Johnson, might face disciplinary actions, Villanueva told CBSLA three, but declined to say what kind of actions might be taken.

Assistant Sheriff Limon did tell CBSLA that she does still have a job, but would not comment any further.