Shelter-in-place order lifted for Montecito Heights brush fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department lifted a shelter-in-place order for a brush fire in Montecito Heights.

The blaze started just before 3:20 p.m., according to LAFD. It started at about 0.5 acres and was moving uphill with mild wind conditions. LAFD deployed handcrews to douse the fire from the ground and sent in helicopters to help.

They urged residents living in zone LFD-0953 to stay indoors. LAFD also recommended residents close their windows, bring their pets inside and report adverse symptoms to 911.