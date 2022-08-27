Shark sighting in Manhattan Beach, near Rosecrans lifeguard tower
Lifeguards near the Rosecrans tower in Manhattan Beach on Friday spotted a 6-8 foot shark just beyond the surf line and notified beachgoers.
Two surfers in the area confirmed the sighting, which occurred at about at about 5 p.m.
Baywatch patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the shark.
The shark, according to authorities, was showing no signs of aggressive behavior and the beach remains open.
