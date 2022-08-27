Watch CBS News
Shark sighting in Manhattan Beach, near Rosecrans lifeguard tower

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Lifeguards near the Rosecrans tower in Manhattan Beach on Friday spotted a 6-8 foot shark just beyond the surf line and notified beachgoers. 

Two surfers in the area confirmed the sighting, which occurred at about at about 5 p.m.

Baywatch patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the shark. 

The shark, according to authorities, was showing no signs of aggressive behavior and the beach remains open. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 6:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

