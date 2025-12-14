1 dead, 3 critically injured in multi-car crash on 210 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

One person was killed and at least six other people were injured, three critically, after a multi-car crash on the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday night.

The crash was reported a little before 8 p.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near Sunland Boulevard in the Shadow Hills area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The spot of the crash via SkyCal. CBS LA

Upon arrival, firefighters found at least four cars involved in the collision. One person, who hasn't yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Five others were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries of varying severity, while one person declined medical transport. Three of those victims, a 61-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 40, were said to be in serious condition.

A SigAlert was issued for all westbound lanes as California Highway Patrol officers continued their investigation into what caused the crash. They said the road would be closed for approximately three hours, but at around 10 p.m., officers opened the No.1 lane to traffic.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where a long line of traffic could be seen stretching back for miles.