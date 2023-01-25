Sewage spill closes a few LA County beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for three county beaches after 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage spewed into the storm drain system.

Public Health officials are advising the public to avoid contact with ocean water and wet sand in the following areas:

Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey

Venice City Beach, ½ Mile North of Marina entrance

Dockweiler State Beach, ½ Mile South of Ballona Creek

The cause of the sewage discharge was a blocked main line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain system at the corner of Admiralty Way and Palawan Way. The County reported that blockage has been cleared , and the immediate area cleaned.

The Department of Public Health is to conduct water sampling daily, with closures in effect until Public Health receives clean sampling results.