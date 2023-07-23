Severely injured woman found in brush near 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

A woman who appeared severely injured in brush alongside a freeway in Santa Clarita was being treated for severe injuries.

The identity of the woman has not been released. Authorities say she was found by a bystander driving onto the 14 Freeway onramp from Newhall around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

It remains unclear whether the woman had been at the location for awhile.

Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was involved in a fight or altercation in the area, or whether she was injured elsewhere and left in Santa Clarita.

The woman was conscious and awake when she was found. She was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.