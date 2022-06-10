Several people rescued via airlift Thursday after vehicle rolls 300 feet down embankment in Angeles National Forest

Crews rescue passengers from vehicle that rolled 300 feet down embankment in Angeles National Forest

Multiple people required rescue via airlift Thursday evening after their vehicle rolled down an embankment in the Angeles National Forest.

The incident was first reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday on the Angeles Crest Highway, near mile marker 27-50, when the vehicle reportedly drove through the guardrail lining the road and rolled over 300 feet to the bottom of the embankment.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews sent to the scene, accompanied by a helicopter, were able to rescue the four occupants via airlift.

Each was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment -- three by helicopter and one by ambulance.

Their statuses were not immediately known.

California Highway Patrol investigators detailed that there was no indication that the car was speeding before the crash, though witnesses at the scene described a different series of events.

"The car that's down there, I guess it was racing," said Kate Campos, who said she witnessed the whole thing. "They were trying to pass another car that was in front of it and they went to the left ... that's when they started rolling down."

Still, it was not immediately clear what caused the crash as investigators remained on scene Friday morning.