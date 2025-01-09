Several houses of worship among buildings razed by Eaton Fire in Altadena

Several houses of worship among buildings razed by Eaton Fire in Altadena

Several houses of worship among buildings razed by Eaton Fire in Altadena

Several houses of worship were among the many buildings in Altadena destroyed by the Eaton Fire, which continues to rage after igniting late Tuesday evening.

Among those churches was Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, on E. Altadena Drive, which had burned almost completely to the ground by late Wednesday. Directly across the street, Altadena Community Church was also in ruins, with debris still smoldering.

Both buildings were caught by windblown ashes and embers early in the morning, more than twelve hours after the blaze was first ignited in the Eaton Canyon area.

Though Carlo Fox's home is still standing, he says that the dozens of other houses and beloved businesses that made Altadena special to him have made the last few days extremely tragic.

"It's terrible," he said. "It's surreal. ... Our coffee shop burned down, Cafe de Leche, walking distance from our house."

Among those beloved buildings is Fox's own restaurant, a landmark that has been in the community since the 1950s. Despite this, he says that what's most important is that he and his loved ones are all safe.

"I have a handful of friends whose houses burned down and I'm just trying to do what I can to be supportive," Fox said.

Among those other notable buildings that were destroyed were Altadena's famous Bunny Museum, which was a labor of love for the co-owners for more than three decades.

Related: Unsafe water alert issued for Pasadena areas affected by Eaton Fire

The Altadena Golf Course shared video on their social media pages to show much of the property in ashes, while the popular strip mall where Side Pie was once located had burned to the ground. In nearby Jane's Village, Altadena United Methodist Church was also destroyed and a neighborhood designated as a heritage area lost dozens of homes.

With the fire still raging with 0% containment as of Wednesday evening, it remains unclear exactly how many structures have been destroyed. Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said that he expected it was more than 1,000.