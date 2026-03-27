Major cleanup operation planned at encampment in Sepulveda Basin, Los Angeles officials say

Crews from the LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN) have planned a major cleanup operation for an encampment in the Sepulveda Basin on Friday morning.

Officials sent out a notice to people living in the area that they were required to remove all personal belongings, including tents, tarps, sleeping bags and clothes from posted areas along a stretch of Burbank Boulevard near Balboa Boulevard.

The notice says that all belongings must be removed by 6 a.m. on Friday and that all property left behind will be removed by the city.

City officials say it will not remove personal property that is properly stored and clearly not abandoned.

Residents in the area have raised concerns over encampments and fires. In August 2025, during a town hall meeting, residents said they were frustrated and demanded action from city officials.

City officials said at the time that anywhere between 233 and 275 unhoused people are living in the Sepulveda Basin. Through the first 240 days of the year, LAFD had responded to 254 fires in the area, a vast majority of which "were related to warming fires or rubbish fires," firefighters said during the meeting.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has said her office is committed to addressing the homelessness crisis around the city. She launched Inside Safe, which is aimed at providing individuals with housing opportunities and preventing encampments from returning.