Semi-truck crashes through 210 Freeway center divider in Irwindale, leaving one dead

One person was killed and several others were injured Saturday morning when a semi-truck crashed through the center divider on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Irwindale.

The crash was reported at approximately 9 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the Irwindale Avenue on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Investigators said the semi-truck was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it crashed through the concrete center divider and entered the westbound lanes, striking at least two vehicles.

Emergency crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced one person dead at the location. Two additional victims suffered critical injuries while eight people sustained minor injuries and were also transported for treatment. Of those with minor injuries, six people were juveniles. Authorities said 22 other people declined transportation to hospitals, according to fire officials.

The severity of the crash prompted authorities to close the Irwindale Avenue on-ramp to the westbound 210 Freeway shortly after 9 a.m. At 9:14 a.m., authorities issued a SigAlert, shutting down all westbound lanes between Irwindale Avenue and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway. On the eastbound side, the carpool lane and two left lanes were also blocked during the emergency response and investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released.