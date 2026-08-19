Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old last seen in Los Angeles

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old who was allegedly abducted from Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol officers, Selah Tillery was last seen at around 11 a.m. somewhere in LA County. They issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Tillery is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing around 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with blue sweatpants and blue checkered shoes.

The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Selah Tillery issued on Aug. 19, 2026. California Highway Patrol

Investigators said that the suspect, 23-year-old Donnel Paige, allegedly abducted the child from W. Manchester Avenue and Hoover Street and fled from the area on foot. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants and is described as standing around 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 155 pounds.

LAPD officers told CBS LA that Paige is the boyfriend of the child's mother, and that they do not believe he is in any imminent danger. They do not believe he is armed.

Anyone who believes they have seen either the victim or the suspect is urged to call 911.