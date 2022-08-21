Watch CBS News
Sedan crashes into front doors of market in Woodland Hills

Authorities on Sunday were responding to Woodland Hills where a sedan was reported to have crashed into the front doors of a market. 

The crash in the 21400 block of W. Ventura Boulevard was reported just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries and no significant structural damage, authorities said. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

