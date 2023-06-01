Security guard shot and killed outside illegal gambling ring

Los Angeles police are searching for the men accused of gunning down a security guard outside an illegal gambling ring.

The deadly shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 31 in North Hollywood. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m. and found the gravely wounded security guard.

Paramedics tried to help the man but his wounds were too severe and he died at the scene.

Detectives believe that the security guard was killed during an apparent armed robbery. Investigators believe that two male suspects, dawning ski masks, entered the rear entrance of the building with shoulder-fired weapons, which are typically rifles or shotguns.

The suspects encountered the guard who was drawing his handgun. One of the suspects shot the guard multiple times with a rifle before searching the building for any cash.

Both of the men ran out of the building without any property.

Officers urge anyone with information about this case to contact Operations Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips could be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers.