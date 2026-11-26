Security cameras at a Woodland Hills restaurant captured the moments an apparent arsonist allegedly started a fire on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire started around 6:25 a.m. at HQ Gastropub, 20969 Ventura Blvd. While the fire burned the pub's patio and threatened two apartments above it, no one was injured. Department of Building and Safety crews were called to check the building's structural integrity.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department said LA County deputies arrested a suspect tied to another arson in the Malibu area. Based on the description, LAPD detectives said they're looking into whether it may be the same man.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said they arrested the 35-year-old man on Wednesday after he allegedly started a brush fire near the 1800 block of Deerhill Trail. Deputies said they saw the man holding a can of gas.

He's being held on $75,000 bail while detectives continue their investigation.