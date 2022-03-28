Second suspect arrested in kidnapping, rape of teen girl in Bell Gardens

Robert Nunez, a transient, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teen girl in Bell Gardens, Calif., which occurred on March 24, 2022. (Bell Gardens Police Department)

The second of two suspects wanted in the kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old girl in Bell Gardens last week has been arrested.

Robert Nunez, a transient, has been taken into custody, Bell Gardens police reported Monday.

Last Thursday evening, police said, Nunez lured the victim into a residential garage.

When she got inside the garage, Nunez and a second suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jaomir Perez, tied her up, police said. Nunez then purportedly raped her at knifepoint.

Perez was apprehended the day of the attack. It's unclear exactly when and how authorities located Nunez.

No further details were provided.