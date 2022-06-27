Watch CBS News
Local News

Second Alarm fire burns three abandoned buildings in Downey

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Second Alarm structure fire burns three buildings in Downey
Second Alarm structure fire burns three buildings in Downey 00:22

Several fire departments were engaged with a multi-building, Second Alarm fire in Downey Monday morning. 

The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., and quickly spread from the first, fully-involved building before spreading to a pair of adjacent structures in the immediate area on Erickson Avenue and Consuelo Street.

All of the buildings were reportedly abandoned. 

As firefighters battled the fire, four different departments assisted in containment including Downey Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs, Fire Department and Compton Fire Department. 

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries had yet been reported. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 4:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.