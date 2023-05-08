Watch CBS News
Search underway for non-verbal man missing from Torrance

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Sheriff's detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 77-year-old man with dementia, who cannot speak, and who disappeared from Torrance.

Jesus Gomez Mercado was last seen at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 22000 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater and gray pants.

Anyone with information on Mercado's whereabouts was asked to call the Missing Persons Unit t 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

