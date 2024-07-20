Watch CBS News
Search underway for missing swimmer near Hermosa Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Crews are searching for a swimmer who reportedly went missing near Hermosa Beach on Saturday.

They say that the swimmer, who remains unidentified, was last seen near The Strand, according to authorities. 

Both Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department helicopters and Los Angeles County Fire Department boats could be seen scouring the area with SkyCal overhead.

Firefighters say that they were conducting search patterns in hopes of locating the missing swimmer, while divers searched the water just north of King Harbor in Redondo Beach. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

