Search underway for man caught on camera setting fires in Corona

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Authorities are seeking help locating a man who was caught on camera setting a number of fires in Corona on Friday. 

Members of both Corona Police and Corona Fire Departments were sent to the area of W. Sixth Street and Yorba Street in response to a fire in the area. 

Upon arrival, they found a fire with "suspicious circumstances" burning. 

During their investigation, detectives detected security footage that shows a man starting several fires in the area before walking away. 

He has been identified as 31-year-old Eduardo Betancourt, of San Bernardino. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Investigators noted that he has a "distinctive 'animal print' tattoos on the left side of his face."

Anyone with more information on Betancourt's location is asked to contact either CPD at (951) 736-2230 or Fire Investigators Travis Boan at (951) 736-2219.

