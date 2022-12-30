Search underway for hit-and-run driver that fled scene of crash in Echo Park on foot

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Echo Park back in November.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred back on Nov. 9, at around 7:10 a.m. near Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue. The driver, behind the wheel of a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion, collided with a 1998 Toyota truck, before running from the scene on foot.

The occupants of the truck, whom sustained minor injuries in the crash, described the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing around 5'9" tall, weighing around 215 pounds.

LAPD Central Traffic detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at (213) 833-3713.

LAPD News: Felony Hit-And-Run in Northeast Division pic.twitter.com/hOXSiDwqPd — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 29, 2022