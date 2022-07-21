Search underway for gunman wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach

Authorities were searching for the gunman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Tuesday.

According to Long Beach police, the shooting was first reported at around 8:25 p.m. in an area near the Long Beach River, Pacific Coast Highway and the 710 Freeway.

Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body at the scene. First responders performed first aid on the victim until he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives were searching for both the suspect and a possible motive in the incident. There was no suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LBPD Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.