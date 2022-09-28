Police search for suspects who pistol-whipped victim for diamond necklace, wallet in Canoga Park
Police searched early Wednesday for two armed robbery suspects in the Canoga Park area.
The robbery happened near the intersection of Milwood Avenue and Sherman Way just before 3 a.m., according to the LAPD.
One person suffered a cut to the eye after being pistol-whipped and robbed outside a Burger King. Police say the suspects got away with a diamond necklace and a wallet.
Police say they're looking for two suspects, but did not release a description of them.
