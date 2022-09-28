Police search for suspects who pistol-whipped victim for diamond necklace, wallet in Canoga Park

Police searched early Wednesday for two armed robbery suspects in the Canoga Park area.

(credit: CBS)

The robbery happened near the intersection of Milwood Avenue and Sherman Way just before 3 a.m., according to the LAPD.

One person suffered a cut to the eye after being pistol-whipped and robbed outside a Burger King. Police say the suspects got away with a diamond necklace and a wallet.

Police say they're looking for two suspects, but did not release a description of them.