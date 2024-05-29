Search for burglary suspects in Alhambra

Search for burglary suspect causes massive backup on I-10 Freeway

Officers were looking for burglary suspects after a pursuit in Alhambra Wednesday, the San Gabriel Police Department said.

Police said a short pursuit that ended in a crash off the 10 Freeway led to four people running from the car.

Two people were taken into custody but two people were still outstanding around 11:10 p.m. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway at that time due to the incident.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.