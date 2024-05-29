Search for burglary suspects in Alhambra
Officers were looking for burglary suspects after a pursuit in Alhambra Wednesday, the San Gabriel Police Department said.
Police said a short pursuit that ended in a crash off the 10 Freeway led to four people running from the car.
Two people were taken into custody but two people were still outstanding around 11:10 p.m. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway at that time due to the incident.
No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.