Search for burglary suspects in Alhambra

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Officers were looking for burglary suspects after a pursuit in Alhambra Wednesday, the San Gabriel Police Department said. 

Police said a short pursuit that ended in a crash off the 10 Freeway led to four people running from the car. 

Two people were taken into custody but two people were still outstanding around 11:10 p.m. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway at that time due to the incident. 

No suspect information has been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

First published on May 29, 2024 / 11:12 PM PDT

