Search continues for teen suspects in deadly Highland Park liquor store robbery

Police were continuing to search for a group of teens who attacked and killed a store clerk during a liquor store robbery.

Witnesses say at least one of those teens bashed Steven Reyes in the head with an electric scooter Thursday in Highland Park.

The incident unfolded at Tony's Market. Reyes died at the hospital.

The suspects were described as two boys and two girls who appeared to be about 15 years old.

It remains unclear whether the suspects live in the area.