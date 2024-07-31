Watch CBS News
Search continues for suspect who sexually assaulted victim in Silver Lake during string of "hot prowl" burglaries

By Dean Fioresi, Gio Insignares

/ KCAL News

Police are still searching for a suspect connected to a string of "hot prowl" burglaries in the East Hollywood and Silver Lake areas over the weekend, one of which also involved the sexual assault of a female victim.

The burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 27 and again the evening of Tuesday, July 30, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Information on the burglaries remains limited as the investigation continues, but detectives have released a description of a possible suspect. 

He is described as a man between 20 and 35 years old with a thin build. He is believed to be around 5-foot-10 and was last seen wearing dark-colored athletic pants, black athletic shoes with a white logo, a dark hat and a dark-colored sweatshirt or windbreaker. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 561-3465.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

