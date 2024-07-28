Watch CBS News
Police investigating string of "hot prowl" burglaries in East Hollywood and Silver Lake

By Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

Police are investigating a string of home burglaries that occurred in East Hollywood and Silver Lake on Saturday, including one that resulted in sexual assault of a female victim. 

The "hot prowl" burglaries, which usually take place when the victims are still at home, happened early Saturday, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

While information on the incidents was limited, police are urging the public to remain vigilant. 

"Residents are encouraged to turn on all exterior lighting, lock all windows and doors, and be aware of any suspicious persons or vehicles," said a statement released on Saturday. 

While their investigation continues, police ask anyone who knows more or who believes they are also a victim to contact them at (323) 561-3465.

