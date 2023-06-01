Search continues for hit-and-run driver who left man severely injured in Westlake

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian severely injured back on May 14 in the Westlake District.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the collision happened as the pedestrian was crossing the road at Third Street and Westlake Avenue at around 8 p.m.

"As he was crossing westbound Third Street, a gray 2007-2010 Toyota Camry struck the victim from a behind," the statement said. "The collision caused the victim to fly in the air and land on the street."

After the crash, the driver continued to drive westbound, turning right onto northbound Alvarado Street without stopping to assist the pedestrian.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact investigators at (213) 833-3713.