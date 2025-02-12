Watch CBS News
Search continues for hit-and-run driver that severely injured Long Beach motorcyclist

By Dean Fioresi

Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver who severely injured a motorcyclist in Long Beach on Friday. 

It happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Seventh Street, where officers were dispatched after learning of a crash involving a Hondo motorcycle and a black Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

screenshot-2025-02-12-at-8-38-17-pm.png
A photo of the truck involved in Friday's hit-and-run crash at Pacific Avenue and Seventh Street.  Long Beach Police Department

They determined that the motorcycle was heading northbound on Pacific when it collided with the pickup truck, traveling west on Seventh. Instead of stopping, the truck driver continued to drive, turning northbound onto Cedar Avenue. 

"It is unclear at this time which vehicle had the right-of-way," said LBPD in a statement. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and is said to remain in critical condition nearly a week later. 

Detectives say that the suspect's truck is a newer model Chevrolet pickup that has 4x4 decals on the panel above both rear tires. They say it also has possible front-end damage from the collision. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD detectives at (562) 570-7335.

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

