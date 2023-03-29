Watch CBS News
Seal Beach PD pursuit crashes in Long Beach

Pursuit ends in violent multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach
A pursuit started by Seal Beach police ended when the suspect collided with another driver, causing a multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, the crash happened a little after 8:05 p.m. at the intersection of East Pacific Highway and East Second Street. A handful of cars were involved in the crash. 

Firefighters were seen administering CPR on at least one person. They stopped later on. It is unclear if the person they were treating is the suspect or another driver. 

