Scooter rider killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Hollywood

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a driver who struck and killed a person riding a scooter in Hollywood early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Western Avenue, when a black sedan driving northbound collided with a male riding a "Lime" e-scooter, according to Los Angeles Police Department. The scooter rider was crossing Western Avenue eastbound when he was hit by the car and thrown from the scooter into the road.

After the collision, the driver fled from the scene, continuing northbound without stopping to help the victim.

The victim was struck by a second car, a silver Lexus, that was driving southbound on Western Avenue. That driver, however, remained at scene, investigators said.

Paramedics with Los Angeles Fire Department rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died after succumbing to injuries suffered.

His identity has not yet been revealed.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact detectives at (213) 473-0234.