School bus catches fire after crash in San Bernardino County

A school bus caught fire after crashing into a sedan in Highland on Friday morning, firefighters said.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Pacific Street and Sterling Avenue at around 7:30 a.m., according to the Cal Fire/City of Highland Fire Department.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found both vehicles with major damage, heavy smoke, and active fire," said a social media post from the department.

All of the occupants of both vehicles had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The flames were quickly extinguished and paramedics were able to provide care to victims of the crash, three of which were hospitalized in unknown condition.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the cause of the collision.

A photo of the crash scene on Friday, Aug. 9, 2025. Cal Fire San Bernardino

