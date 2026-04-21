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Scattered rainfall to hit Southern California on Tuesday

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A late-season storm is expected to roll through Southern California in the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, according to forecasts. 

Tuesday's storm system is the tail end of a system that's coming in from the northwest. Rain chances will favor areas to the north, like Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, but the scattered showers will make their way south to the Los Angeles area, Orange County and the Inland Empire.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert due to the likelihood of rain in parts of Southern California.

"It's a late-season storm, so this is an added bonus for all of the rain numbers we have received this season," said CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee. "So this is probably just going to be some light rain and scattered showers."

The weather event is expected to be low-impact, according to CBS LA meteorologists, but it could be enough to cause slippery roads during the afternoon and evening commute.

Rain totals will be .25 inches or less, with some areas picking up trace or immeasurable amounts of precipitation.

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