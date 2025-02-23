Scammers could be targeting victims of wildfires with fake online rental properties

A Los Angeles County man is hoping to spread word of a new scam that's possibly targeting victims of the recent wildfires, with fake rental property listings popping up online — including a home that he owns.

Doug Huberman says that the long-term tenants of his Pasadena property contacted him when they noticed people coming by to check out the property.

"Red flags went off that there's something going on here that we want no part of," Huberman said.

He looked online to see what he could find, quickly seeing that the two-bed, two-bath house was listed for $3,000 a month, all without his knowing.

"This house was listed for rent on multiple platforms," he said. "Clicked on the first one, which was Zillow; full blown listing, page long description, 37 pictures and then what was really disturbing, it has been active for eight hours and they already had 356 inquiries."

Huberman says this is a textbook case of a scammers using properties as a way to make the first month's rent and a security deposit from hopeful renters, when there's no actually property up for residency.

"No matter which website you're on, when you click that you're interested you're directed to the scammer ... Then you interact with the scammer and that's when they set you up to make the illegal payment, steal your money and disappear on you," he said.

Renters are advised to stay vigilant and make sure to take all the necessary precautions when putting their financials, and themselves, out there for strangers.

"Be wary," warned Neama Rahamni, the President of West Coast Trial Lawyers. "Make sure you see properties in person before you send anyone money, and if you send money, make sure to not send a wire transfer, or Zelle or Cash App."

Rahmani also cautioned landlords with staying wary.

"Post a Google alert for the address of the property. That way, if something gets listed, they'll get an email," he said.

Huberman said he was able to get the listings taken down from some sites, but he's worried that since the property is so close to the Eaton Fire zone, it may be directed at those who lost their homes in the devastating blaze in January.

He says that people in that desperate of a situation could easily fall for a scam if other properties are being listed the same way his was.

"Insult on top of injury. It's really just kicking somebody when they're down."

Anyone who believes they may have been scammed is urged to report it to California Attorney General Rob Bonta as soon as possible, as his office works to crack down on such instances in the wake of LA County's wildfires.