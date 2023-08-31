Sawtelle restaurant struggles to stay open after recent rash of arson and vandalism

Sawtelle restaurant for its support of LGBTQ community targeted in string of attacks

A Sawtelle restaurant known for supporting the LGBTQ+ community said it is struggling to stay open after many hateful attacks.

Last Friday night, guests and employees were enjoying a burlesque show in the back patio of "Sorry Not Sorry" when flames appeared behind the restaurant from the alley.

"The DJ, one of the burlesque dancers and one of our servers definitely smelled like burning rubber," said general manager Brandon Waller.

Waller said someone doused the cars with fuel, slashed the fires and set three employee's cars on fire, all of which were parked right next to a locker containing propane tanks.

"When it comes to arson, that feels really purposeful," said owner and chef Kim Vu. "It's not like people walk around with cans of gasoline."

Vu believes Sorry Not Sorry was targeted because of its LGBTQ+ inclusive events. She said it's not the first time her business has been attacked recently.

Sorry Not Sorry owner Kim Vu said someone drew swastikas all over her Sawtelle restaurant. Brandon Waller

"Unfortunately, a swastika bandit came and painted swastikas all over the front of our building," said Vu. "And most recently, on the light pole outside of our building, someone painted the word AIDS."

After the recent arson and vandalism and with an upcoming drag brunch, the restaurant hired security guards to patrol the alleyway as well as protect the customers inside.

"We are going to get a motion-detector light and a camera back there," said Waller.

While the restaurant filed a police report, Vu made an impassioned plea for community support as she says it's already difficult to stay open amid the economy without these hateful acts.

"My main concern right now is just the safety of my employees, and I need to provide a space where they feel comfortable and safe coming to work," she said. "And I would be hard-pressed to provide that by myself."