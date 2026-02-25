LA County man arrested for allegedly poisoning roommate's food with bug spray

A Los Angeles County man who is accused of using Raid bug spray to poison his roommate's food was arrested on Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with deputies at a home in Saugus.

The investigation began back in December, when deputies were called for reports of a poisoning incident, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies told CBS LA.

No arrests were made at the time, but deputies were again called to the home on Monday, Feb. 23, for another alleged poisoning, deputies said. When they arrived, the suspect was not at the house.

Deputies went back to the home on Tuesday afternoon at around 4:50 p.m. after the alleged victim called them to say that the suspect was home. When they attempted to speak with the suspect, a standoff ensued.

After several hours, during which a mental evaluation team was also called because deputies believed that the suspect may have a mental illness, he was finally detained at around 9 p.m., authorities said.

The suspect was issued a citation with a notice to appear in court and was taken out of town with family members who picked him up from the LASD station, deputies said.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home to recover evidence that was potentially connected to the allegations, but did not provide further details.

The suspect has not yet been identified as the investigation continues.