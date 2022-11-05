Saugus High School returns to the football field following "Thin Blue Line" flag controversy

Saugus High School faced the Millikan Rams in a varsity playoff game amid heightened security after a Saugus player carried a "Thin Blue Line" flag in past games.

The security was provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as a precaution after a couple of incidents where a Saugus player carried the controversial flag out onto their field. The banner is supposed to represent support for law enforcement but some say the image has been hijacked by hate groups and now has white supremacist connotations.

"This team is sporting that blue flag not for any other reason than the Saugus shooting that happened a couple years ago," said parent Gayle Albinston. "Police and fire responded and took care of the kids.

"I think it's absolute BS that we go people here saying that can't support the kids who supported them."

However, the head coach of Millikan High School has been vocal about why the flag is offensive to the kids on his team. While he appreciates the Saugus coach explaining that his team meant no ill intent Romeo Pellum still expressed concern for his players.

"But from my perspective, I'm a Black man with a lot of Black and Brown players on my team," Pellum said. "And for me its about the safety of my kids."

Some have called for the player to be disciplined for waving the flag and potentially suspended. However, Millikan parent Renee Youngblood said it's enough that Saugus made sure it wasn't used on the field tonight.

"Well it has racist undertones to it so I think something else could have been used," she said.