Santee High School temporarily locked down after student allegedly brings gun to campus

Santee High School, just south of downtown Los Angeles, was temporarily locked down after a student allegedly brought a gun to campus on Wednesday, the first day of the school year.

The lockdown started in the morning around the start of the school day after an apparent altercation between students. It was lifted at about 10:45 a.m.

The Los Angeles School Police Department said officers took the student into custody without incident. They also notified the student's parents.

"We are continuing to investigate this incident and will take action in accordance with the findings of our investigation," LA School Police spokesman Jorge Herrera said.

Students resumed their regular schedule after the lockdown was lifted.

"We take the safety and security of our students and our campus very seriously," Herrera said. "This is an opportunity for parents and guardians to discuss with their children the importance of using good judgment and avoiding dangerous activities."

LA School Police urged students to refrain from bringing any dangerous items to campus, including replicas or anything that looks like a potential weapon.