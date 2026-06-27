Pilot injured after small plane crashes into Santa Clara Riverbed in Santa Paula

A small plane crashed into the Santa Clara Riverbed in Santa Paula on Saturday afternoon, sending the aircraft's pilot to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Ventura County firefighters.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the river bottom just east of Santa Paula Airport, which is located at 28 Wright Taxi Way, firefighters told CBS LA.

They said that the single-engine aircraft had just one occupant, the pilot, who was able to self-extricate from the plane after the crash landing. Once firefighters were on scene, they said that they hoisted him from the riverbed and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Ventura County Fire Department officials said that the scene and investigation have been turned over to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

NTSB officials said that the aircraft was a Bellanca Viking and that the flight originated in Glendale, Arizona.

CBS LA has reached out to the FAA for a statement on the crash, but has not yet heard back.

Photos shared by firefighters on social media showed that some of the plane's landing gear appeared to detach during the crash. Minor damage could be seen on the front end of the plane.