Santa Monica Pier sign temporarily to be taken down for refurbishment

The iconic arched white-and-blue Santa Monica Pier sign will be on hiatus for a little over a year as the city takes it down for restoration and preservation.

The city of Santa Monica is planning construction on the Pier Bridge, and promises to return the sign, refurbished with its historic character intact, when construction is complete, in late 2027.

The pier sign has become locally famous because it's been at the Pier's entrance since 1941.

Entrance to Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Entrance to Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, California, USA. (Photo by: Ken Ross/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Crews will dismantle the sign in sections using a crane and temporary support structures, the city said. All of the sign's components will be transported to Las Vegas, where the company YESCO will refurbish it.

YESCO is nationally recognized for its award-winning neon displays and extensive experience in restoring and illuminating historic signs, including the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, according to the city of Santa Monica.

Work will include restoration of neon tubing, rust removal, repainting and structural repairs.

The Santa Monica Pier sign is listed in the California Register of Historical Resources and is recognized as a classic example of neon-era signage.

The 86-year-old Pier Bridge will undergo improvements to comply with current structural and seismic standards, the city said. Enhanced features will include a 15-foot sidewalk for pedestrians and bicyclists. It is set to reopen in time for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.