2 shot near Santa Monica Pier after "large fight" breaks out, police say

Two people were shot on Sunday night after a large fight broke out on the Santa Monica Pier, according to police.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation, but Santa Monica Police Department officers said that the shooting happened at around 9 p.m.

Investigators say that a "large fight involving multiple individuals occurred prior to the gunfire."

Two people were hospitalized in stable condition after they sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the shooting, police said. They have not yet been publicly identified.

Officers advised the public that portions of the pier could be temporarily restricted as their investigation was conducted. They did not provide information on any arrests made in connection with the shooting.

"This remains an active investigation," police said. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."