Santa Monica physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting client

Physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting client in Santa Monica

The Santa Monica Police Department asked for help identifying potential victims of a physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting a client.

The alleged sexual assault happened on Feb. 19 while licensed physical therapist Fernando A. Salazar, 28, treated a victim during a scheduled session at Select Physical Therapy at 507 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica, according to police. Detectives arrested Salazar nearly two months later, on April 17, for one count of sexual battery.

Investigators released Salazar's photo, believing that there may be additional victims connected to him.

Fernando A. Salazar, 28, is accused of sexually assaulting a client during a physical therapy appointment. KCAL News

Santa Monica PD asked any victims or people with relevant information to contact Detective Darnell Crumpler at (310) 458-8941 or via email at Darnell.Crumpler@santamonica.gov. Tips can also be sent to Sgt. David Haro at (310) 458-8952 or via email David.Haro@santamonica.gov.

Tipsters can also call the department's 24-hour Watch Commander's desk at (310) 458-8427.