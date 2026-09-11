Santa Monica's Ocean Way Festival canceled due to beach erosion

Santa Monica's Ocean Way Festival has been canceled due to the beach erosion caused by the waves left in the wake of Hurricane Marie.

"Due to the impacts of Hurricane Marie, the City of Santa Monica has canceled the inaugural Ocean Way Festival," concert organizers wrote in a post on social media.

Originally scheduled to kick off its inaugural year on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, Ocean Way Festival boasted headliners The Killers and Olivia Dean, plus performances by Jack White, Kryangbin and Sublime.

"We were excited to spend a weekend together on The Beach, but can share that plans are already underway to bring the festival to Santa Monica in 2027," organizers wrote.

Ticket refunds are being processed and should arrive to customers within a few business days, according to Ocean Way Festival.

Santa Monica city officials said in a statement that the powerful waves stripped away so much sand that the festival would have to move 96 feet inland. They added that the storm runoff cut through the southern end of the site, forcing that boundary to move 500 feet north.

The city said there simply wasn't enough space to safely build the venue and accommodate tens of thousands of people.