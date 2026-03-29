Watch CBS News
Local News

Car-to-car shooting in Santa Monica leaves one dead; police searching for shooter

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

One person was fatally shot in Santa Monica late Saturday night and police are still searching for the suspect. 

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and Olympic Drive, according to a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He has not yet been publicly identified. 

"Preliminary information indicates the incident involved an altercation between occupants of two vehicles prior to the shooting," the SMPD release said. "During the confrontation, the suspect produced a firearm and discharged at least one round, striking the victim."

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area. 

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," police said. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SMPD detectives at (310) 458-8401. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue