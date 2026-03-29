Car-to-car shooting in Santa Monica leaves one dead; police searching for shooter

One person was fatally shot in Santa Monica late Saturday night and police are still searching for the suspect.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and Olympic Drive, according to a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He has not yet been publicly identified.

"Preliminary information indicates the incident involved an altercation between occupants of two vehicles prior to the shooting," the SMPD release said. "During the confrontation, the suspect produced a firearm and discharged at least one round, striking the victim."

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SMPD detectives at (310) 458-8401.