Hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica kills 2 pedestrians

Santa Monica police are looking for the driver who crashed into a group of people on a sidewalk Friday night, killing two people and injuring two more.

The crash happened on Wilshire Boulevard near Euclid Avenue just after 9 p.m. The scene was still active early Saturday morning.

Santa Monica Fire Department and police responded to the scene, where they found a car had plowed into a group of four people. The car, an orange Dodge Charger, ended up on the sidewalk and smashed into a tree. Police say the driver ran from the scene.

A crash along Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica Friday night kills 2 people. CBS LA

James Bender of Santa Monica told CBS LA he was eating at a nearby restaurant when the crash happened.

"Felt like lightning inside the building," Bender said.

"There were no brakes, there were no skids... it was just boom as he struck the building," Bender added.

Wilshire between 14th Street and Euclid Avenue is closed as investigators remain on the scene Saturday morning.