Worker killed by street sweeper at Santa Fe Springs construction site

A construction worker was killed on Monday after they were trapped underneath a street sweeper at a construction site in Santa Fe Springs.

Authorities were called to the 10600 block of Carmenita Road at around 8:30 a.m. after learning of a person who was stuck underneath a vehicle, according to a release from a Santa Fe Springs city spokesperson.

"Fire personnel arrived on scene and confirmed one individual was trapped; sadly, the person was later pronounced deceased at the scene," the release said.

They said that while the accident occurred within Santa Fe Springs city limits, the construction was not part of a city project. It's unclear exactly what work was being done in the area, which appeared to be the parking lot of a shopping center in the area when SkyCal flew over the scene of the incident on Monday morning.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in this tragic incident," said the city's statement. "Our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time."

Whittier police are investigating the death. They have not yet released additional information on the incident.