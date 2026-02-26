Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting and stabbing at LA County home

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing at a home in the Santa Fe Springs neighborhood on Thursday night, according to police. 

It happened a little before 5:30 p.m. in the 11600 block of Telegraph Road, where police were called after learning of shots fired in the area, according to the Whittier Police Department. 

"Upon arrival to the location, officers located two down subjects, one suffering from stab wounds and another with gunshot wounds," police said. 

An unidentified man was declared dead at the scene. A juvenile victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police didn't note which person was suffering from gunshot wounds or stab wounds. 

Whittier police said that there were no outstanding suspects in the incident, which they believe is isolated and does not pose any further threat to the community. 

