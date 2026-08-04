2 teens arrested after Santa Clarita Valley motorcyclist shot in June

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a possible road rage shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley that left a motorcyclist hospitalized back in June.

In a news release shared on Tuesday, August 4, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies said that an extensive investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man. They were both booked for attempted murder, deputies said.

Neither of the suspects was identified as the investigation into the June 21 shooting near Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road in Saugus continues.

At the time, deputies said they were called to the area after learning that a motorcyclist had been shot in the back while riding through the intersection.

"Witnesses reported a dark-colored sedan with an unknown number of occupants allegedly driving erratically near the victim and attempting to strike him with the vehicle," a release shared back in June said. "Moments later, multiple gunshots were fired, striking the victim."

Deputies also noted that the gunshot victim survived the incident, which remains under investigation.

No further information was provided.