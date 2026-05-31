Santa Clarita shooting outside popular recreation center leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Authorities said a man died and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a popular recreation center in Santa Clarita on Saturday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, outside the George A. Carvalho Sports Complex, at about 10:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.

One of the men was later pronounced dead. He remains unidentified publicly.

The second man remains in critical condition, according to the LASD.

A person of interest has been detained in relation to the case. It's unclear whether they'll face charges.

No additional details were immediately made available.