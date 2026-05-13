13 people injured in Santa Clarita after crash involving city bus, big rig

A crash involving a big rig truck, city bus and several other vehicles left 13 people injured in Santa Clarita on Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said one person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered unspecified injuries.

The crash took place near Golden Valley Road and Centre Point Parkway around 9:31 a.m.

Aerial footage of the crash showed several people receiving medical treatment for unknown injuries. Footage also showed a white vehicle pinned under a big rig with severe damage to the front.

Aerial footage of the scene showed severe damage to several vehicles. CBS LA

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.