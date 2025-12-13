LA County arson investigators called to Santa Clarita fire that destroyed home

Los Angeles County arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Santa Clarita on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at around 1:15 p.m. at a home in the 29000 block of Flowerpark Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. By the time firefighters arrived, they said that the house was fully involved in flames.

They said that a defensive approach was taken to battle the fire because the roof had collapsed.

At the same time that firefighters were called to the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were also dispatched to the property for reports of a "behavioral issue," the department told CBS LA.

"It did come in initially as a psychological disturbance within the home," LACoFD Captain Brian Knight.

Video from the scene showed the moments that firefighters worked to contain the flames, while LASD deputies could be seen surrounding the home with their guns drawn.

Crews finally extinguished the fire more than an hour after it was first reported. They said that the house was a total loss and that a department search and rescue team was on hand to conduct a walkthrough to see if anyone was inside.

Neighbors told CBS LA that a woman lives at the home with her son and grandson.

An LASD bomb squad was called to assist arson investigators with the incident. Six of the seven cars parked outside the home were towed away as the investigation continued. As of midnight, reporters said that the last remaining vehicle, a recreational vehicle still sitting in the driveway of the burnt-out property, was being hooked up to a tow truck.

Firefighters said that a home nextdoor suffered some damage from the massive flames as well.

No injuries or deaths have yet been reported.